Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 182.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 30.8% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after acquiring an additional 189,001 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock opened at $232.88 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $10,939,794.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,872,509.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $29,031,808. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.81.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

