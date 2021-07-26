CIBC Increases Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$23.50

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target upped by analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$23.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

WTE stock traded down C$0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$21.07. 313,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,136. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of C$13.12 and a 1-year high of C$24.82.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$91.33 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 0.9811435 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

