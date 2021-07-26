Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Boosted by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,360,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,118,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. upped their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,766. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

