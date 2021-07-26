Chrono.tech Reaches Market Cap of $12.73 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.93 or 0.00046358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $12.73 million and $190,742.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.48 or 0.00859737 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00084332 BTC.

Chrono.tech is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

