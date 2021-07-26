ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). ChromaDex reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 84.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

CDXC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 486,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,451. The company has a market capitalization of $646.72 million, a PE ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.10. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,030.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

