Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Position Lifted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 232.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,816 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $12,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $1,678,840.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,314.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,184 shares of company stock worth $6,120,823. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

CHH stock opened at $118.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $123.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 155.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

