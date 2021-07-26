China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.50

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a current ratio of 20.27.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.4951 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 4.93%. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in China Life Insurance by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in China Life Insurance by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in China Life Insurance by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 54,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in China Life Insurance by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
About China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
