China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.50

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a current ratio of 20.27.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $58.68 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.4951 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 4.93%. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in China Life Insurance by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in China Life Insurance by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in China Life Insurance by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 54,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in China Life Insurance by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.