ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells $62,063.50 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) insider Eric Sidle sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $62,063.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CHPT opened at $22.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.95. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

