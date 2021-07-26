CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.90.

GIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of CGI by 6.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,709,000 after buying an additional 493,873 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CGI by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,869,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,902,000 after buying an additional 226,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at $157,390,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of CGI by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,677,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,011,000 after buying an additional 25,058 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGI stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.12. 114,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,305. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.50. CGI has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

