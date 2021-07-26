CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives $59.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

CEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital cut their target price on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CEVA stock remained flat at $$43.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,138. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.49. CEVA has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 144.63 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. CEVA’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,595,000 after buying an additional 205,638 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 528.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 223,043 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

