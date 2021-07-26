CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives $59.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CEVA stock remained flat at $$43.90 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 101,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 144.63 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CEVA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

