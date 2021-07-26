Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded to Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CPYYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centrica has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.88. Centrica has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

