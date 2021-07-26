Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
CLDX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 3.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,524,000 after purchasing an additional 486,092 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
