Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLDX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 3.05.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,524,000 after purchasing an additional 486,092 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

