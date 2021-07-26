Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 17.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,077,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,320 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 681,894.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,389,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,015 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 27.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,947,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,632,000 after acquiring an additional 634,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Celestica by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after acquiring an additional 423,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Celestica by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,548,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $945.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.43. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.