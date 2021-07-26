Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.24.

CE opened at $152.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a 1-year low of $92.11 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The company’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

