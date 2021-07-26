CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.09% of CDW worth $21,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in CDW by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

CDW traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.29. 5,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.20. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Insiders have sold 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

