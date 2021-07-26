Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $123.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.43 and a beta of 1.09. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $130.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 582.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $58,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

