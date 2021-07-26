Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0796 on Major Exchanges

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $78.75 million and $17.26 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0796 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00037655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00112405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00130491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,547.61 or 0.99726698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.03 or 0.00809531 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,238,006,870 coins and its circulating supply is 989,824,676 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

