Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Carter’s worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $49,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 42.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $245,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $99.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.45.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.