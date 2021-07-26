Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,290 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.15% of Cardinal Health worth $26,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 710.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 142,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 23.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 669,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,686,000 after purchasing an additional 127,487 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 33.3% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 432,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,258,000 after purchasing an additional 107,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $36,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $59.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.19. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.4908 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.06.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

