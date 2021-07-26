Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in L Brands were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in L Brands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,760,000 after buying an additional 1,226,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,892,000 after buying an additional 193,163 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,393,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,467,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in L Brands by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,336,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,520,000 after buying an additional 1,493,242 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB stock opened at $77.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,679,310,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock worth $2,008,333,277 over the last three months. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.