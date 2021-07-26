Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $125.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

