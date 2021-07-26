Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NVR were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NVR opened at $5,130.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,658.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,308.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,857.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $42.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

