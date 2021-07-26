Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Capital Product Partners reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 23.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capital Product Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

CPLP opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

