Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $174.00 at Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.33.

NYSE:COF opened at $160.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $62.26 and a one year high of $168.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,729,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,114 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

