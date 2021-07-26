Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

CBNK stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $292.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.46. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 20.72%. Research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $661,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 14,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $322,348.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $50,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,026 shares of company stock worth $3,743,255 over the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 69.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

