Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $455.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $415.67.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $382.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $388.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $866,682,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 39.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after buying an additional 956,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

