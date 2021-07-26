Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Bilibili worth $20,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964,616 shares during the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $269,515,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,473,000 after purchasing an additional 827,892 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth about $310,069,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $174,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $95.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.18. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BILI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

