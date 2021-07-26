Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 427.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,882 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.18% of Principal Financial Group worth $30,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $62.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

