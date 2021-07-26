Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $32.15 Million Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $32,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,865,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,837,000 after purchasing an additional 146,832 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,804,000 after purchasing an additional 247,909 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,149,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,393,000 after buying an additional 23,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $150.00 on Monday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $71.79 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.24.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total transaction of $10,043,837.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,689,209.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $153,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,655,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,254 shares of company stock valued at $53,316,139 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

