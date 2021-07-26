Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $23.78 Million Stock Holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 400.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.48% of Rackspace Technology worth $23,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Jones acquired 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,741.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,333,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and have sold 71,318 shares valued at $1,395,116. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXT. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. William Blair began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.52. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

