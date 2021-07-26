Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 219.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,669 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $21,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,390,000 after buying an additional 229,915 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,421,000 after purchasing an additional 132,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $215,203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,843,000 after purchasing an additional 39,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $74.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.