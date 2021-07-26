Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 438,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,290 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $26,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $166,229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $36,669,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 228.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,783,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.06.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $59.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

