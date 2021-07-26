Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 70,728 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,728 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.11% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $34,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,485,154 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $61.22 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

