Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 40,833 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 329.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,833 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $22,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.50.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $397.91 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

