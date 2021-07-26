Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 28,659 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $22,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,523,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $901,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,926 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,914,000 after purchasing an additional 116,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.86.

Shares of COO opened at $410.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.27. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.83 and a 52-week high of $415.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

