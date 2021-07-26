Canada Goose’s (GOOS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$60.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Canada Goose from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.73.

GOOS opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 85.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Canada Goose by 4.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Canada Goose by 8.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 86.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

