Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “C$3.75” Price Target for IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG)

Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price target on IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on IAMGOLD to C$6.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$4.85 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.18.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$3.13 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$3.00 and a 1 year high of C$7.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.