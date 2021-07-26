CAMG Solamere Management LLC Has $800,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,235.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KDP traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $36.01. 15,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,869. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

