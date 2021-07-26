CAMG Solamere Management LLC Buys 5,706 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC grew its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 3,220.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.76.

NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.67. 57,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,975,713. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -303.45, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.