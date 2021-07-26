CAMG Solamere Management LLC Acquires 10,209 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 4.6% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CAMG Solamere Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 603,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.78. 8,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,819. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.70 and a one year high of $51.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.