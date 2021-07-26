Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ELY. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.70.

NYSE ELY opened at $31.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $64,968.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $3,602,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth $4,531,000.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

