Calix (NYSE:CALX) Research Coverage Started at Barrington Research

Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a sell rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Calix stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.56. Calix has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Calix will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Calix by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Calix by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

