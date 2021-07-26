Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $164 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.38 million.

CALX stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.83. 804,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,662. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09. Calix has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a sell rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calix has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

In related news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.