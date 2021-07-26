California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 233,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SKX opened at $54.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

