California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,424 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Brixmor Property Group worth $10,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 364,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 47,918 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 70,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRX opened at $22.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.89. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

