California State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.49 Million Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Olin worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 651,765 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,957,000 after buying an additional 312,815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Olin by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,749,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,416,000 after buying an additional 83,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,424,000 after buying an additional 41,589 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $41,772,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $1,133,076.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,665.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.79.

OLN opened at $43.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.30. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

