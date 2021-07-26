California State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.34 Million Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,981,000 after buying an additional 1,444,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth $172,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,524,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,058,000 after buying an additional 163,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,039,000 after buying an additional 190,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,606,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,842,000 after buying an additional 1,231,841 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.