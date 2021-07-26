California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Popular worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $72.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.01. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPOP. increased their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

