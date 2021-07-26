California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of EQT worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EQT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after acquiring an additional 283,754 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 75.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 84,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQT opened at $20.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

